Bangladesh deploys 120 platoons to 7 districts before Hasina's return
Bangladesh has sent 120 platoons of Border Guard troops into seven districts to keep things calm ahead of Sheikh Hasina's much-anticipated return from exile.
Gopalganj, her home district, is seeing the biggest deployment, but Dhaka and Chattogram are also seeing personnel deployed after recent bombings and arson.
Sheikh Hasina faces death sentence
Hasina, who has been away since a student uprising in 2024, wants to come back on December 16, Bangladesh's Victory Day.
Her return is stirring up political tensions since her Awami League party remains banned and she was sentenced to death in absentia last year.
Despite travel document hurdles and legal risks, Hasina seems determined to face things head-on at home.