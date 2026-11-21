Bangladesh deploys 90 Border Guard platoons amid nationwide political unrest
Bangladesh just deployed 90 more Border Guard platoons across the country to deal with a spike in political unrest.
This comes after several arson attacks targeting supporters of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, with over a dozen homes set on fire in Narail and multiple activists of the banned Awami League party being arrested.
Police and bank attacks escalate
The violence has escalated to include attacks on police stations and banks, leaving at least four people dead since November 14.
The banned Awami League party is pushing for a full investigation.
Security forces remain on high alert as tensions continue nationwide.