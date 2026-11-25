Big political shake-up in Bangladesh: the interim government has banned the Awami League's political activities, and the Election Commission has suspended its registration, just as former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is set to come back on December 16, 2026.

Officials accuse the party of being responsible for mass killings during the July 2024 uprising that led to Hasina's removal.

The home minister even compared this ban to how Germany outlawed the Nazi Party.

Legal action is moving forward, with trial proceedings for alleged crimes against humanity expected soon.