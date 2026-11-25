Bangladesh interim government bans Awami League election commission suspends registration
Big political shake-up in Bangladesh: the interim government has banned the Awami League's political activities, and the Election Commission has suspended its registration, just as former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is set to come back on December 16, 2026.
Officials accuse the party of being responsible for mass killings during the July 2024 uprising that led to Hasina's removal.
The home minister even compared this ban to how Germany outlawed the Nazi Party.
Legal action is moving forward, with trial proceedings for alleged crimes against humanity expected soon.
India examines Sheikh Hasina extradition
With tensions high ahead of Hasina's possible return, security forces are out in full force in Gopalganj and other sensitive districts.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh is asking India to send Hasina back through official channels, but Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, dismissed the expectation that the government would organize her return, calling it unreasonable for a convicted fugitive to expect such assistance.
India has not made a decision yet and is examining Bangladesh's extradition request in accordance with established procedures.