Bangladesh may ask ICJ to extradite Sheikh Hasina from India
Bangladesh is considering taking its case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to get former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extradited from India.
This comes after Hasina, who has been living in exile since 2024, announced plans to return home on December 16, right on Victory Day.
"If India does not comply, we will approach the International Court of Justice," said Bangladesh's parliament speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed while speaking in Islamabad.
Sheikh Hasina faces death sentence
Hasina faces a death sentence in Bangladesh for crimes against humanity during the 2024 July uprising.
Her planned comeback isn't sitting well with the current government, state minister for foreign affairs Humaiun Kobir even called her a "terrorist."
All this is stirring up old tensions between Bangladesh and India.