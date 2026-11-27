Bangladesh is considering taking its case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to get former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extradited from India.

This comes after Hasina, who has been living in exile since 2024, announced plans to return home on December 16, right on Victory Day.

"If India does not comply, we will approach the International Court of Justice," said Bangladesh's parliament speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed while speaking in Islamabad.