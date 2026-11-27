Bangladesh pauses mobile banking in Gopalganj before Sheikh Hasina's return
Bangladesh has paused mobile banking in Gopalganj (ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's home district) until November 30.
This comes as authorities try to stop suspicious money moves and calm things down after unrest sparked by news of Hasina's planned return from India on December 16.
BGB deploys 56 platoons to Gopalganj
Since Hasina's return was announced, Gopalganj has seen violence, including attacks on police stations and torched houses of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers in the district.
To get things under control, authorities deployed 56 paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons with body-worn cameras and drones, and took a "go-slow" approach to repairs and administrative work.
The Awami League is now promoting a lockdown program for November 29 and 30 through online platforms.