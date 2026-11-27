Since Hasina's return was announced, Gopalganj has seen violence, including attacks on police stations and torched houses of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers in the district.

To get things under control, authorities deployed 56 paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons with body-worn cameras and drones, and took a "go-slow" approach to repairs and administrative work.

The Awami League is now promoting a lockdown program for November 29 and 30 through online platforms.