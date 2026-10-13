Bangladesh seeks legal action after Muhammad Yunus confronted at JFK
Bangladesh says it will take legal action after Muhammad Yunus, the country's former interim leader, was confronted by alleged Awami League supporters at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
The group accused Yunus of terrorism, and the incident went viral on social media.
Zahed Ur Rahman, the Bangladesh PM's information and broadcasting adviser, called the incident "Awami League terror" and said legal action is on the table.
Muhammad Yunus criticized over measles outbreak
The airport incident comes as Yunus faces fresh criticism for his handling of a deadly measles outbreak back home.
He recently skipped a World Health Organization conference due to health issues and has been under fire for changing vaccine procurement plans during his term: delays that reportedly made the outbreak worse despite UNICEF warnings.