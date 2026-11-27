Bangladesh's Humaiun Kobir dismisses Sheikh Hasina's December return, extradition required
Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, has brushed off talk that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina might return from exile this December.
With a bit of dry humor, he said "only winter will come," making it clear that any return would need a formal extradition process and not just a homecoming on Victory Day as some reports suggested.
Sheikh Hasina in India vows return
Hasina has been living in exile in India.
Even so, she says she wants to return and is ready to face arrest if needed; she would rather be in Bangladesh than stay away.
The government has asked India to send her back under an existing treaty, but for now, her comeback is not happening.
Despite everything, Hasina remains determined to return to Bangladesh despite the risks.