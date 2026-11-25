Banned Awami League calls nationwide 2-day shutdown to press demands
The banned Awami League, tied to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has announced a nationwide shutdown on November 27 and 28.
The party is hoping this move will push the interim government to meet their demands before Hasina returns from India on December 16.
Among their demands are ending political bans, freeing political prisoners, and dropping cases against Hasina and other party leaders.
Government says Sheikh Hasina faces arrest
The party is also calling for more political freedom, reopening closed factories, and lowering prices for basics like electricity and water.
Things have gotten tense lately. There has been violence against party members and more paramilitary presence across the country.
The government says Hasina will be arrested when she comes back.