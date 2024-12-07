Summarize Simplifying... In short As the Syrian conflict escalates, rebel forces now control over 90% of Daraa province, including Daraa city, with President Assad's location unknown and his family reportedly fleeing the country.

Amidst this, countries like India, the US, Russia, and Pakistan have issued travel advisories, urging their citizens to leave Syria.

This marks a significant shift in the conflict, which has already claimed over 500,000 lives and displaced half the population in the past 15 years.

Assad's current location remains a mystery

Assad's family flees Syria, president's whereabouts unclear: Reports

By Snehil Singh 06:02 pm Dec 07, 2024

What's the story The family of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, including his wife Asma and their three children, have reportedly fled to Russia as conflict in Syria escalates. According to The Wall Street Journal, they left the country last week. Two of Assad's brothers-in-law have also sought refuge in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, Assad's current location remains a mystery with conflicting reports about his whereabouts.

Conflict escalation

Rebel forces gain control, Russia declines Assad's rescue

As rebel forces continue to tighten their grip in Syria, local factions now control Daraa city and over 90% of Daraa province, confirmed the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as regime forces withdrew. A Kremlin insider, however, revealed that Russia has no plans of saving Assad. According to Bloomberg News, the source said, "Russia doesn't have a plan to save Assad and doesn't see one emerging as long as the Syrian president's army continues to abandon its positions."

Travel warnings

Global advisories issued amid escalating Syrian conflict

Amid the intensifying conflict, a number of countries such as India, the United States (US), Russia, and Pakistan have issued travel advisories for their citizens in Syria. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has asked its nationals to leave Syria immediately in the wake of the situation. The advisory read, "In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria until further notification."

War impact

Syria's civil war: A humanitarian crisis

The civil war in Syria has killed over 500,000 people in nearly 15 years. Over half the population has been displaced from their homes. This is a major turning point in the conflict, as it is the first time since 2016 that Assad's Syrian Arab Army forces have lost control of so many key cities in quick succession.