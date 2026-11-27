Belgian lottery glitch emailed 3L EuroMillions players they won ₹475cr
Over 3 lakh EuroMillions players in Belgium received emails saying they'd hit the ₹475 crore jackpot, but it was all a technical glitch from Belgium's Loterie Nationale.
The system accidentally told people they'd matched all seven numbers, a near-impossible win.
No winner as jackpot rolls over
Turns out, nobody really won, so the massive jackpot rolls over to Friday's draw.
Loterie Nationale's spokesperson Stephanie Deleul said they're sending out clarification emails and sorting things out before the next game.
This isn't even the first time: similar mix-ups have happened before, showing how important it is for lotteries to double-check their notifications.