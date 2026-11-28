Benjamin Netanyahu considers rotation with Gadi Eisenkot to end gridlock
Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is thinking about a power-sharing deal with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot to end the country's ongoing political gridlock.
The idea? They'd take turns as prime minister.
But not everyone in Netanyahu's camp is on board, and talks are happening quietly behind the scenes.
Gadi Eisenkot building coalition, lacks majority
Eisenkot isn't sold on the deal, since he's busy trying to build his own coalition with Yair Golan and Avigdor Liberman, though they're still short of a majority in parliament.
With his deadline to form a government coming up soon, Eisenkot needs more allies, and the moves of other key players like Naftali Bennett could make or break any new coalition.