How Bhutan plans to tackle its declining birth rate

Initiative

Plans to tackle 'existential' crisis

The "Third Child Plus" program, launched in June, offers monthly payments of $105 for each third or subsequent child until they turn three. Tobgay has stressed the urgency of the situation, calling Bhutan's declining fertility rate an "existential" crisis. The country's fertility rate has dropped to about 1.8 children per woman, below the replacement level, while the proportion of people aged 65 and over is projected to rise from around 6% to 17% by 2050.