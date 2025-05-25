What's the story

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has urged interim government chief Muhammad Yunus to conduct national elections by December 2025 in the country.

The demand was made during a meeting between the BNP delegation and Yunus at his official residence in Jamuna.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a senior member of the BNP's standing committee, said they also asked Yunus to announce an election roadmap and form an advisory council without "controversial advisers."