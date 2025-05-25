BNP asks Yunus to hold Bangladesh polls by December
What's the story
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has urged interim government chief Muhammad Yunus to conduct national elections by December 2025 in the country.
The demand was made during a meeting between the BNP delegation and Yunus at his official residence in Jamuna.
Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, a senior member of the BNP's standing committee, said they also asked Yunus to announce an election roadmap and form an advisory council without "controversial advisers."
Cabinet reshuffle
BNP seeks removal of 'controversial advisers'
The BNP is particularly keen on the removal of Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan from their advisory roles.
Both were appointed to the interim advisory council as representatives of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which spearheaded last year's movement against former Prime Minister Hasina's Awami League regime.
They currently hold portfolios in youth and sports, and information ministries.
Political support
Yunus's leadership backed by major political parties
Yunus has also met with leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP).
Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman proposed two possible timelines for elections: mid-February 2026 if reforms are completed, or immediately after Ramadan if they take longer.
The NCP has called for local government polls before national elections. However, Yunus's office said his leadership has the support of all three major political parties for a free and fair election under his administration.
Leadership confirmation
Yunus confirms commitment to interim government role
Yunus's press secretary confirmed that old reporters that he will continue as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh.
Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said, "He (Yunus) is definitely staying," after a closed-door meeting of the advisory council.
The council discussed its responsibilities on elections, reforms, and justice during a two-hour meeting.
Leadership challenges
Yunus's leadership faces challenges amid political unrest
"The Council discussed how unreasonable demands, deliberately provocative and 'jurisdictionally overreaching statements', and disruptive programmes have been continuously obstructing the normal functioning environment and creating confusion and suspicion among the public," the Advisory Council stated.
The council also said it continues to fulfill its responsibilities by putting national interests above group interests.
However, if these responsibilities become impossible due to external forces or conspiracies, the government will explain its reasons to the public and take necessary steps with their support.