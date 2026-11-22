Bob Ferguson urges end to ICE after Seattle jetway arrests
Washington governor Bob Ferguson is calling for the end of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after two people were arrested by immigration officers right on an Alaska Airlines jetway at Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
One person was picked up for overstaying a visa, while another allegedly threw hot coffee at ICE officers.
Ferguson called the agency's actions "horrific" and told airlines they need to call on ICE to get out of our airports.
Alaska Airlines rebooks amid tensions
Alaska Airlines quickly rebooked affected passengers and said they were not told ahead of time about the arrests.
The head of the state labor council, April Sims, called the timing a "smash-and-grab" action that injected fear and chaos during a delicate time for air travel.
The whole situation has put a spotlight on growing tensions between state leaders and federal immigration authorities over how ICE operates in public spaces.