Brazil's President Lula accuses Meta of blocking Instagram posts
World
Brazil's President Lula is calling out Meta, saying the company is messing with the upcoming election by blocking his posts on Instagram.
As he gears up for a runoff against Flavio Bolsonaro on October 25, Lula's team claims their content reach has been limited and view counts have mysteriously changed.
Brazil's court gives Meta 48 hours
Brazil's top electoral court has given Meta 48 hours to explain what's going on with Lula's accounts and the video stats.
Meta says these accusations are "simply false" and insists it complies with electoral regulations.
Meanwhile, Lula's campaign has officially complained to the court, putting a spotlight on how much power social media platforms hold during elections.