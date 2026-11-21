Brooklyn building collapse killed 8 after city inspectors ignored cracks
A Brooklyn apartment building collapsed on November 11, 2026, killing eight people, after city inspectors ignored major cracks in its facade for over a decade.
Even though damage was first spotted back in 2011, there was no public record of the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB) issuing fines or warnings about the facade's condition.
Reports flagged Brooklyn facade problems
Several reports flagged serious structural problems before the collapse, including a 2025 call to monitor cracks and a March 2026 inspection noting the north facade was in poor condition with noticeable cracks.
Still, DOB only stopped work once, for unrelated safety issues.
Now, DOB Commissioner Ahmed Tigani says there is an active investigation to find out how this happened and hold responsible parties to account.