Caine Prize investigates Kundizeza's 'The Blue Fighter' after AI flag
World
The Caine Prize for African Writing is investigating whether Simbarashe Kundizeza's winning story, "The Blue Fighter," was written by AI.
An AI tool called Pangram flagged most of the story as machine-generated, but Kundizeza insists he wrote it himself and stands by his work.
Debate grows over AI detector fairness
While the prize organizers review Kundizeza's draft documents, there's a bigger debate brewing about how accurate (and fair) AI detectors really are.
Some critics say these tools can be biased against Black writers and haven't been widely tested.
The Caine Prize doesn't use AI screening; instead, it trusts authors to certify their own work.
The investigation is still ongoing.