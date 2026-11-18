'Human' is Cambridge Dictionary's Word of the Year for 2026
What's the story
Cambridge Dictionary has chosen "human" as its Word of the Year for 2026. The decision comes amid rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and the subsequent debates over what it truly means to be human. The dictionary defines "human" as "having the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines."
AI influence
AI's impact on language and discourse
The Cambridge Dictionary's choice reflects a major paradox of the AI era.
As technology becomes more advanced and integrated into daily life, distinctly human traits like judgment, empathy, creativity, and connection have become more valuable.
The dictionary's editor Colin McIntosh noted that AI is "changing the way we talk about being human" and has led to an increase in compounds such as "human-made," distinguishing human work from that of advanced computer systems.
AI discourse
Bill Gates on AI's potential and human impact
Prominent personalities like Bill Gates, Geoffrey Hinton, and Pope Leo XIV have weighed in on the debate over preserving human agency and creativity in an increasingly AI-driven world.
Gates said that while AI could help cure diseases and improve education, its integration into everyday life would require deliberate choices.
He stressed that "the measure of AI's success should be how much it improves human lives."
Implications
Experts weigh in on AI's risks and opportunities
Professor Rachel Adams from the University of Cambridge, an expert on AI governance and human rights, said that AI presents both opportunities and risks for humanity.
She warned that it could deepen existing inequalities and called for societies to collectively decide what they value in this new era.
Dr. Tom McClelland, a philosopher of science at the same university, emphasized that society's choices would shape the future of AI development.
Creative concerns
The intersection of AI, creativity, and celebrity rights
The debate over humanity's role in an AI-driven world has also impacted creative work, employment, and digital identity.
Celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett, Billie Eilish, and LeAnn Rimes have expressed concerns over the use of AI-generated replicas and appropriation of human-created content.
Stars like Matthew McConaughey and Taylor Swift have taken steps to protect their voices and images against unauthorized digital reproduction by trademarking elements of their identities.
Lexical additions
New words reflecting societal trends and obsessions
Cambridge Dictionary also highlighted several new words added to its online edition in 2026, reflecting changing social media trends and popular culture.
These include "aura farming," activities intended to project an attractive or admired personality on social media; "looksmaxxing," the practice of trying to make oneself as physically attractive as possible; and "air jail," a method of training animals by briefly holding them off the ground after unwanted behavior.