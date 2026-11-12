Canada and India near CEPA finalization before PM Modi visit
Canada and India are close to wrapping up a major trade agreement (CEPA) just in time for Prime Minister Modi's visit to Canada on December 11-12.
Canada's high commissioner to India, Christopher Cooter, called this would mark a milestone in the relationship for both countries.
While the deal should be finalized before the visit, official ratification will come later.
Canada's High Commissioner defends student caps
Cooter also addressed worries about Canada's international student policy, explaining that limits on student numbers are meant to stop fake colleges, not block Indian students.
He reassured everyone: The caps are targeted at fraudulent institutions rather than legitimate Indian applicants.
Cooter also hinted at new announcements during Modi's trip, including in space.