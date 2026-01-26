Canada rules out China trade deal after Trump's tariff threat

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has ruled out a free trade agreement with China. The decision comes after United States President Donald Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Canadian goods if such an agreement was pursued. Speaking to reporters, Carney clarified that recent talks with Beijing were only aimed at resolving specific tariff disputes, not expanding trade ties.

Trade commitments Carney reiterates commitment under CUSMA Carney reiterated Canada's commitment under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), which prohibits pursuing free trade agreements with non-market economies without prior notification. He said, "We have commitments under CUSMA not to pursue free trade agreements with non-market economies without prior notification." "We have no intention of doing that with China or any other non-market economy," Carney said, referring to free trade agreements with China.

Tariff warning Trump's initial threats against Canada Trump on Saturday had warned Canada of dire consequences if it deepened trade ties with China. He accused Beijing of destroying Canada's economy and warned Ottawa against becoming a gateway for Chinese goods into the US. However, after his initial threats, Trump's tone softened toward Ottawa as he turned his focus on China. "China is successfully and completely taking over the once Great Country of Canada. So sad to see it happen," he wrote in one post.

Tariff adjustment Canada adjusts tariffs after retaliatory measures Canada had earlier matched Washington's trade measures, imposing a 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles and 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum in 2024. In return, Beijing imposed heavy duties on Canadian exports such as canola oil, pork, and seafood. This month, Canada revised its position during a visit to China by lowering its tariff on Chinese electric vehicles in exchange for lower Chinese tariffs on Canadian agricultural products.

