Canada's Anita Anand to visit India and UAE Oct 13-16
Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand is visiting India and the United Arab Emirates from October 13-16.
While in India, she will meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, their 11th meeting since last year, to talk trade, energy, security, and defense.
With bilateral trade hitting $30.4 billion in 2025, both countries seem keen to keep things moving.
Anand to join Bloomberg forum panel
Anand will join global leaders at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum to take part in a panel discussion on middle powers and the changing global order.
In the United Arab Emirates, she will meet Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, to strengthen ties around prosperity and security, plus connect with senior leaders, government officials, and business folks to strengthen the Canada-UAE relationship.