Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu visits India to finalize CEPA
World
Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is heading to India on October 12, marking his second visit in less than a month.
The big goal? Wrapping up the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which could be concluded before Prime Minister Modi's expected mid-December visit to Canada.
Canada and India aim $70B trade
Sidhu, along with a nearly 300-member team, will meet India's commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal to iron out the final details.
Both sides want to boost trade, aiming to more than double it from $30.4 billion in 2025 to $70 billion by 2030, as part of a push for stronger ties beyond just the US.