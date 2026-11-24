Car bomb outside Meta governor's office injures 23 in Villavicencio
A car bomb went off Monday night outside the Meta governor's office in Villavicencio, Colombia, injuring at least 23 people, including a minor, and causing major damage to the area.
President Abelardo de la Espriella called out narcoterrorist groups for the attack and said security forces will respond firmly.
Villavicencio blast caused major local damage
The blast left a large crater, damaged nearby buildings, knocked out power, and forced local businesses to shut down.
Emergency teams responded quickly to help the injured.
This attack follows other recent violent incidents by armed groups in Colombia, highlighting growing security challenges.
Governor Rafaela Cortes promised justice for those affected.