Central Florida braces as St. Johns River breaks 1953 record
Central Florida is dealing with historic flooding: so much rain fell that the St. Johns River just broke its 1953 record near Cocoa.
People in low-lying spots like Rockledge are being told to get ready to evacuate, and the National Weather Service says these high waters could stick around into next week.
Nearly 100 rescued in Brevard County
Flood warnings and watches now cover an area stretching nearly 322km, from south of Melbourne to Jacksonville, and emergency crews have already pulled nearly 100 people to safety in Brevard County.
The low-pressure system behind all this is moving northeast and could bring more rain to coastal Georgia and the Carolinas, while a different weather system moving in from the Atlantic could even turn into a subtropical or tropical storm, bringing rainfall from the mid-Atlantic region to New England, and strong winds, dangerous surf, and coastal flooding in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions, right in what is usually Florida's dry season.