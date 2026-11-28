Chiang Wan-an of Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) party has narrowly held onto his job as Taipei mayor, edging out Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) challenger Puma Shen.

The KMT also took 11 seats to the DPP's 10 across Taiwan.

After his win, Chiang called out, "Together, we have made this a celebration of democracy," and thanked "legislator Shen and his supporters."