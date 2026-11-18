China and India sustain about 70% of global coal consumption
China and India are keeping global coal demand high, even as the rest of the world tries to cut back.
Together, they use about 70% of all coal worldwide.
Between 2019 and 2025, China's coal use rose 13% and India's rose 28%, holding global demand steady at around 9 billion tons a year.
Russian and Colombian coal exporters struggle
Even with steady demand, coal exporters like Russia and Colombia are hurting: most Russian coal companies are losing money, and Colombia's exports fell by nearly a quarter in 2025, to their lowest level since 2003.
Meanwhile, a rapid decline in coal use in China and India is needed soon if climate goals are to be met.