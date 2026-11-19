China announces $20 million grant at APEC summit in Shenzhen
Chinese President Xi Jinping just announced a $20 million grant to help Asia-Pacific countries work together better, making the news at the big APEC summit in Shenzhen.
It's a clear sign that China wants to play a bigger role in bringing the 21 member economies closer, especially on economic issues.
Xi Jinping reveals Shenzhen center plans
Xi also revealed plans for a new Centre for Asia-Pacific Community Studies in Shenzhen to encourage policy research and regional collaboration.
Plus, China is pushing for more teamwork on digital tech, clean energy, cross-border data, and support for small businesses.
The meeting brought together leaders like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, highlighting how important APEC is for connecting countries around the Pacific Rim.