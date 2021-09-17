China astronauts return after 90 days aboard space station

A trio of Chinese astronauts returned to the Earth on Friday after a 90-day stay aboard their nation's first space station in China's longest mission yet. Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo landed in the Shenzhou-12 spaceship just after 1:30 pm (0530 GMT) after having undocked from the space station on Thursday morning.

Information

Spacecraft landed in the Gobi Desert

State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of the spacecraft parachuting to land in the Gobi Desert where it was met by helicopters and off-road vehicles. Minutes later, a crew of technicians began opening the hatch of the capsule, which appeared undamaged.

Details

Astronauts went on two spacewalks, deployed 10-meter mechanical arm

After launching on June 17, mission commander Nie and astronauts Liu and Tang went on two spacewalks, deployed a 10-meter mechanical arm, and had a video call with Communist Party leader Xi Jinping. Notably, the astronauts also carried out a range of experiments in the space station and sent stunning images of Earth, according to Space.com.

China has not announced launch date of Shenzhou-13 yet

While few details have been made public by China's military, which runs the space program, astronaut trios are expected to be brought on 90-day missions to the station over the next two years to make it fully functional. China has not announced the names of the next set of astronauts nor the launch date of Shenzhou-13.

Further details

China has sent 14 astronauts into space since 2003

China has sent 14 astronauts into space since 2003 when it became only the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to do so on its own. China embarked on its own space station program after being excluded from the International Space Station, largely due to the objections by the USA to the Chinese space program's secrecy and military backing.

Further details

Chinese space station is expected to be operational for 10yrs

However, the Chinese space program's chief designer Zhou Jianping had said that foreign astronauts will enter the Chinese space station one day. The Chinese space station is expected to remain operational for at least 10 years. Meanwhile, International Space Station is due for retirement in 2024. Notably, the mission was reportedly viewed as a milestone to mark the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party.

Further details

China has planned 11 space missions for 2021 and 2022

To recall, in April, China had also launched a module of the space station which served as the living quarters for the Shenzhou-12 astronauts. This was followed by the launch of two cargo spacecraft carrying supplies for them. Meanwhile, China has planned 11 space missions for 2021 and 2022 to complete the construction of the space station. This includes plans for four manned missions.