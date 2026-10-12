China bars Paraguay and Belize ministers for backing Taiwan ties
World
China just banned the Paraguay communications minister and the Belize foreign minister from entering the country, saying Beijing accused some politicians in Belize and Paraguay of being "anti-China" for advocating continued diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
These ministers now cannot travel to mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau, and Chinese companies are barred from working with them.
Paraguay and Belize officially recognize Taiwan
Paraguay and Belize are two of only 12 countries that officially recognize Taiwan instead of China.
Both recently met with Taiwanese leaders, moves that clearly frustrated Beijing.
This is part of China's bigger push to isolate Taiwan by targeting politicians who show support for continued diplomatic relations with Taiwan.