China completes 1st 7.46-km Haitai Yangtze River section using Jianghai
China has wrapped up a major milestone: the first stretch of the Haitai Yangtze River Tunnel, now described as the world's longest underwater shield-built highway tunnel.
Built using a massive homegrown boring machine called Jianghai, this 7.46-km section runs under the Yangtze River and connects to the southern bank.
Tunnel will link Haimen and Taicang
Once complete, this tunnel will link Haimen in Nantong with Taicang in Suzhou as part of a 39-km expressway, meaning you could get from Nantong to Shanghai in just about 10 minutes by car.
Construction began in September 2022, and everything is on track for a 2028 opening.
With an estimated investment of 35.741 billion yuan, it's set to boost travel, make freight movement smoother, and connect some of China's busiest regions even better.