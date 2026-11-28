Once complete, this tunnel will link Haimen in Nantong with Taicang in Suzhou as part of a 39-km expressway, meaning you could get from Nantong to Shanghai in just about 10 minutes by car.

Construction began in September 2022, and everything is on track for a 2028 opening.

With an estimated investment of 35.741 billion yuan, it's set to boost travel, make freight movement smoother, and connect some of China's busiest regions even better.