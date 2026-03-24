China mapping ocean floors for potential submarine warfare against US 

China is conducting extensive undersea mapping and monitoring operations across the Pacific, Indian, and Arctic oceans. The aim is to gather detailed knowledge of marine conditions that naval experts say could be crucial for submarine warfare against the United States and its allies, Reuters reported. A key player in this operation is the Dong Fang Hong 3, a research vessel operated by Ocean University of China.

Mapping mission Vessel's activity in strategic waters The Dong Fang Hong 3 was active in areas near Taiwan and Guam, as well as strategic parts of the Indian Ocean, from 2024 to 2025, the Reuters report added. In October 2024, it checked on powerful Chinese ocean sensors capable of identifying undersea objects near Japan and returned to the same area last May. The vessel also mapped waters between Sri Lanka and Indonesia in March 2025, covering approaches to the Malacca Strait.

Strategic initiative Mapping efforts involve multiple research vessels The Dong Fang Hong 3 is just one of many research vessels involved in China's ocean mapping efforts. Reuters analyzed over five years of movement by 42 research vessels using a ship-tracking platform. While some surveying covers fishing grounds and mineral prospecting contracts, it also serves military purposes, according to naval-warfare experts who reviewed the findings.

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Military focus China's focus on militarily important waters China's seabed mapping efforts are concentrated on militarily important waters around the Philippines, Guam, Hawaii, and Wake atoll. The scale of this operation indicates China's intention to develop an expeditionary blue-water naval capability with a focus on submarine operations, said Jennifer Parker, a former Australian anti-submarine warfare officer. Parker, along with other experts, said the integration of civilian scientific research with military technology development has become a key focus under President Xi Jinping's "civil-military fusion" strategy.

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Strategic concern US aware of China's expanding surveying capabilities Earlier this month, US Office of Naval Intelligence commander Rear Admiral Mike Brookes testified before a congressional commission that China has expanded its surveying efforts. He said this data "enables submarine navigation, concealment, and positioning of seabed sensors or weapons." He added that the "potential military intelligence collection" by Chinese research vessels "represents a strategic concern."