China delays mineral export ban to US until Jan. 27, 2025
China has decided to hold off on its ban on key mineral exports to the US until Jan. 27, 2025, following a summit between Presidents Trump and Xi in Shenzhen.
The minerals (gallium, germanium, and antimony) are vital for making chips and military gear.
The original ban was China's response to US restrictions on chip exports.
Xiamen Airlines signs $7.4B Boeing deal
This delay shows both countries are trying to keep trade tensions from boiling over, even as tech rivalry continues.
Meanwhile, in a move that could help smooth things over, China Southern Airlines announced that its Xiamen Airlines subsidiary had signed a $7.4 billion deal to buy 50 Boeing Co. 737-8 jets, a sign that business ties aren't totally frozen despite the political drama.