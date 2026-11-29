China says Taiwan unification 'inevitable' after DPP gains, Taipei loss
After Taiwan's local elections, China has restated that bringing the island under its control is a historical trend that is "inevitable."
Beijing said the election results, where Taiwan's ruling DPP gained ground but lost Taipei, won't change its tough stance against Taiwanese independence.
Taiwan turns attention to 2028 election
Chinese officials claim "mainstream public opinion" in Taiwan wants peace, development, exchanges and cooperation.
Meanwhile, attention is turning to the next presidential election in early 2028, with the KMT having a lot of work ahead and preparations.