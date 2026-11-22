China warns of retaliation over US telecom number access ban
China isn't happy about the US blocking its telecom companies, like China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, from getting direct phone number access in the United States.
The US says it's about national security, but China is warning it might hit back if this ban goes through.
China commerce ministry calls move arbitrary
China's commerce ministry called the move unilateral and arbitrary, saying it could mess with everything from phone services to tech certifications.
They see it as another sign that the two countries are drifting apart on tech, and hint that things could get tense if the restrictions stay in place.