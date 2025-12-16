This billionaire wants his kids to marry into Musk's family

Xu Bo, a 48-year-old Chinese billionaire and founder of online gaming company Duoyi, has fathered over 100 children in the US through surrogacy. He hopes to marry them into Tesla CEO Elon Musk 's family to create a sprawling dynasty. Xu, who calls himself "China's first father," had publicly stated his intention to have at least "50 high-quality sons."

Custody battle Ex-girlfriend claims Xu has fathered over 300 children His ex-girlfriend Tang Jing claims that he has fathered over 300 children. She raised 11 of them herself for years. "That number can be undercounted, but surely not overreported," she had said in a social media post. The duo is now embroiled in a custody battle over their two daughters.

Proceedings Xu's quest for family dynasty inspired by Musk Xu's desire to create a family dynasty was reportedly inspired by Musk, who has been rumored to offer friends and family sperm to build his bloodline. This rumor has been denied by Musk himself. In mid-2023, a California judge heard petitions from Xu seeking parental rights over four unborn children and at least eight others conceived through paid surrogacy arrangements.

Legal outcome Judge rejects Xu's petition for parental rights The judge moved the matter to a closed hearing, which Xu attended virtually. During the proceedings, he expressed his desire to father at least 20 children in the United States, preferring male heirs who he believed must eventually inherit control of his company. However, the court dismissed Xu's requests, leaving the legal status of these unborn children unresolved.