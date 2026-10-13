Chinese investor Wu wins Changsha ruling on 196 parking spaces
World
A Chinese investor named Wu won a court fight in Changsha after buying 196 parking spaces in her apartment complex for about $2 million.
Some neighbors weren't happy when she started renting them out at higher prices, but the court ruled her purchase was totally legal.
Court cites absence of parking rules
The court pointed out there aren't any rules against owning lots of parking spots, even if it means one person controls 40% of them.
Residents argued it wasn't fair, but the judge said they'd missed their chance to buy those spots earlier.
Now, people online are debating whether property rights should outweigh community access and affordability in city living.