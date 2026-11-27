Chinese tourists flock to Langham Shenzhen after Donald Trump's visit
The Langham, Shenzhen, is suddenly the place to be after US President Donald Trump stayed there during the APEC summit on November 18-19.
Since his visit, crowds of Chinese tourists have been showing up to snap photos and even try booking the same presidential suite Trump reportedly used.
Langham Shenzhen 352 rooms from ¥1,000
The Langham mixes European style with Chinese touches and offers 352 rooms and suites, with standard stays starting at about 1,000 yuan (US$150) a night, though the presidential suite costs around 30,000 yuan per night.