Coast Guard joins search for Misty Aalto and Cyrus Buccholz
Two friends, Misty Aalto and Cyrus Buccholz, went missing after a trip in Otis on November 25.
The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, local law enforcement agencies, and the US Coast Guard are searching for them, but tough weather and high tides from El Nino are making things difficult.
Family joins search, call 503-815-1911
Family members have jumped in to help with search parties while officials use drones and a helicopter to look for any sign of the pair.
Patricia Thompson shared her worries: "I think she does it in the summer, but I couldn't... I just can't see my mom doing that."
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 503-815-1911.