Colombian police rescue 76 hostages from Cartagena supermarket siege
Colombian police ended a dramatic 17-hour siege at a Cartagena supermarket, safely rescuing 76 hostages after an attempted armored vehicle robbery at the shopping center and took people inside the store.
One suspect was killed during the rescue, but all hostages made it out unharmed.
Authorities had initially thought there were only 30 hostages, but later confirmed the higher number.
Colombian president rejects guerrilla, paramilitary involvement
President Abelardo de la Espriella praised the rescue and clarified that these are not guerrillas or paramilitaries.
The siege happened on the anniversary of Colombia's peace deal with FARC, but recent attacks, including a car bombing and power grid sabotage, show that security challenges in Colombia are far from over.