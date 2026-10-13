Columbia students cheer Michael Woodford on day of Nobel win
World
Columbia University students gave their professor, Michael Woodford, a round of cheers as he showed up to run their exam on the same day he won the 2026 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.
Even with all the excitement (and sharing the honor with Robert E Hall), Woodford stayed focused on teaching and didn't let the big news disrupt his class.
Woodford balances exam and Nobel duties
Woodford's day was packed: prepping for the test, hosting a UK visitor, and handling department work, all while processing his Nobel win.
He joked that students probably wished for a canceled exam but said he wanted to keep his commitments.
It's clear he takes both his research and teaching seriously, even when life gets extra busy.