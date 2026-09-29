Columbus man Tyler Nike Thomas indicted in Hailey Buzbee death
World
A 39-year-old Columbus man, Tyler Nike Thomas, has been federally indicted after the tragic disappearance and death of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee.
Authorities say Thomas met Hailey while playing Roblox and League of Legends, and she was reported missing from Indiana in January 2026.
Prosecutors allege Thomas killed Hailey Buzbee
Prosecutors allege Thomas took Hailey to Ohio, where he sexually exploited and killed her.
Phone data placed him at key locations, from an Airbnb to Wayne National Forest, where her remains were discovered.
Deleted chats and explicit images involving Hailey were also recovered from his phone.
Thomas now faces serious federal charges such as kidnapping and obstruction; his arraignment is set for next week.