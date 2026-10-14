Corendon Airlines false 7500 alarm scrambles German jets, lands safely
A Corendon Airlines flight from Corfu to Nuremberg accidentally set off a hijacking alarm while flying over Croatia on Tuesday, October 13, sending out the emergency code 7500.
This triggered a rapid response: German fighter jets scrambled, and Nuremberg Airport briefly paused operations.
Thankfully, it was just a radio malfunction, not an actual hijack, and the plane landed safely.
Six flights delayed, 2 rerouted
Because of the false alarm, six flights were delayed and two had to be rerouted.
Authorities take these alerts seriously since losing contact with a cockpit can mean trouble.
The timing was extra tense after a suspected drone sighting at Nuremberg Airport, so security was already tight.
In Germany, it is actually pretty common for fighter jets to check in when planes lose contact, just another reminder of how crucial good communication tech is up in the air.