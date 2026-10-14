Corendon Airlines flight escorted after radio glitch triggered hijack alarm
World
A Corendon Airlines flight from Greece to Germany got an unexpected military escort when it accidentally triggered a hijack alarm midair.
The scare happened because of a radio glitch while flying over Croatia, but thankfully, everyone on board, 178 passengers and crew, was safe.
Nuremberg airport briefly closed, jets scrambled
German authorities didn't take any chances: they closed Nuremberg Airport for a bit and sent up fighter jets just in case.
The airline later explained it was all due to a brief technical issue with the plane's radio.
It's a reminder of how seriously safety is taken, even when it turns out to be a false alarm.