Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff suspends interfraternity events until spring 2027
Cornell has called off parties and social events at houses governed by Cornell's interfraternity council for the rest of the school year following backlash over its response to a reported sexual assault at a fraternity house.
President Michael Kotlikoff announced the suspension on October 13, saying it will stay in place until spring 2027 while the university reviews fraternity life and is subject to a "zero tolerance" policy.
Cornell to add case manager
The suspension comes after a woman sued, alleging she was assaulted by several men at the Chi Phi fraternity in 2024.
Cornell expelled two students but gave lighter penalties to others, which many felt was not enough.
With public pressure mounting (and New York's governor stepping in to appoint a special prosecutor), Cornell says it will add a case manager to its office of civil rights to help those who report sexual misconduct navigate the process.