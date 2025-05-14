Hong Kong couple murders baby, blames it on other child
What's the story
Imran Hossain, a 32-year-old living in Hong Kong, and his 29-year-old wife, Farzana Akter, have been charged with the murder of their seven-week-old son.
The couple had allegedly tried shifting the blame to their other child during a police investigation into the infant's death.
Their newborn son, Iyman Hossain, died in a Hong Kong hospital six days after losing consciousness at their Sham Shui Po flat, back in 2019.
Court appearance
Couple denies charges of murder, child cruelty
The couple appeared at the High Court on Tuesday, where they pleaded not guilty to murder and child cruelty charges.
Prosecutor Human Lam Hiu-man presented evidence to a seven-member jury suggesting the infant's injuries weren't consistent with an assault by his brother, who was only nearly two years old at the time.
Injury details
Medical examination reveals severe injuries in infant
Iyman's injuries were reported to the police by doctors at the hospital, who noticed bruises on his cheeks and forehead, scratches over one nostril, and spots of bleeding on the nasal bridge.
A medical examination showed multiple thigh and rib fractures in the infant.
The autopsy report revealed that eight bones of Iyman's rib cage were broken and there was bleeding under the skull, as well as swelling and damage to the brain.
Ongoing proceedings
The couple's trial continues in Hong Kong
The severity of his right first rib fracture was comparable to injuries usually found in severe accidents like car crashes or falls from great heights.
Lam stated that experts will present evidence to show that the injuries indicated that the boy had been squeezed or squashed with full force.
She also stated the defendants failed to call emergency services on August 24, 2019, when they saw the baby wasn't drinking milk and had strange eye movement.
Service
Parents 'guessed' elder son caused the injuries
At the time, the parents informed officers that they "guessed" the elder son caused the injuries after jumping from a suitcase onto the baby.
"Both of them attempted to picture [the elder son] as a jealous, naughty boy who would repeatedly hurt his little brother," Lam told the court.
She stated that the duo, of Bangladeshi descent, acted "in concert" by providing identical narratives of what happened to their son.