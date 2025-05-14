What's the story

Imran Hossain, a 32-year-old living in Hong Kong, and his 29-year-old wife, Farzana Akter, have been charged with the murder of their seven-week-old son.

The couple had allegedly tried shifting the blame to their other child during a police investigation into the infant's death.

Their newborn son, Iyman Hossain, died in a Hong Kong hospital six days after losing consciousness at their Sham Shui Po flat, back in 2019.