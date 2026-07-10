Spain: 12 dead, 6 injured in wildfires
What's the story
A devastating wildfire in Los Gallardos, Almería province, southeastern Spain, has claimed the lives of at least 12 people. The Andalusian regional government confirmed the fatalities and said six others were injured. Some victims were discovered inside vehicles consumed by flames, the BBC reported. Witnesses speculate that a fallen power line may have ignited dry vegetation, rapidly spreading to nearby woodlands. However, authorities are yet to officially confirm this cause.
Emergency response
Firefighters battling blaze; evacuation ordered
Around 150 firefighters are currently battling the blaze in Bedar, a hamlet in Los Gallardos. The fire has also resulted in road closures and the evacuation of 1,000 residents. Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME) will join firefighting efforts soon. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had earlier announced plans for Spain's largest-ever summer wildfire response this year.
Climate impact
Wildfire season worsened by heatwave
The wildfire comes amid a severe heatwave across southern Europe, with temperatures reaching around 40°C (104°F). Spain has been on high alert for wildfires due to these extreme weather conditions. Last year, Spain recorded its worst wildfire season in recent history, with over 393,000 hectares (971,000 acres) burned. The European Union also witnessed its worst wildfire season since records began in 2006.
Environmental concerns
Climate change driving up wildfire risks in Europe
Climate change is increasing temperatures globally, with Europe warming twice as fast as the global average. This leads to more frequent and intense wildfires across the continent. A study by World Weather Attribution at Imperial College London directly links worsening fire seasons in the Mediterranean to climate change. Experts warn that Europe will continue to see more frequent and severe fires in the future due to these conditions.