The fire has resulted in road closures and the evacuation of 1,000 residents in Los Gallardos, Almería

Spain: 12 dead, 6 injured in wildfires

By Snehil Singh 11:00 am Jul 10, 202611:00 am

What's the story

A devastating wildfire in Los Gallardos, Almería province, southeastern Spain, has claimed the lives of at least 12 people. The Andalusian regional government confirmed the fatalities and said six others were injured. Some victims were discovered inside vehicles consumed by flames, the BBC reported. Witnesses speculate that a fallen power line may have ignited dry vegetation, rapidly spreading to nearby woodlands. However, authorities are yet to officially confirm this cause.