Dejan Bodiroga resigns as MP representing Students' list this week
Serbian basketball icon Dejan Bodiroga has officially resigned as a member of parliament, representing the Students's list.
The news was announced by the Students's movement this week, and comes after a few other MPs also stepped down from different political groups.
Dejan Bodiroga thanks supporters, cites commitments
Bodiroga said he's stepping away because of numerous commitments, thanking everyone for their trust and making it clear he wants to focus on his current roles.
Even though he's leaving Parliament, Bodiroga is still a big presence in Serbia. He stays active with the Students's movement and has held major positions in basketball, like vice president of Serbia's Basketball Federation and president of EuroLeague.
His resignation will be formally addressed by the Committee for Administrative-Budgetary and Mandate-Immunity Issues of the Serbian National Assembly on November 30.