Bodiroga said he's stepping away because of numerous commitments, thanking everyone for their trust and making it clear he wants to focus on his current roles.

Even though he's leaving Parliament, Bodiroga is still a big presence in Serbia. He stays active with the Students's movement and has held major positions in basketball, like vice president of Serbia's Basketball Federation and president of EuroLeague.

His resignation will be formally addressed by the Committee for Administrative-Budgetary and Mandate-Immunity Issues of the Serbian National Assembly on November 30.