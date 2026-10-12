Delta Air Lines pauses Atlanta Riyadh nonstop after Houthi attacks
Delta Air Lines has hit pause on its much-anticipated nonstop route from Atlanta to Riyadh, which was set to launch October 23, 2026.
The move follows recent attacks at Riyadh's airport by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, causing major disruptions and thousands of canceled flights.
Delta now aims to start flying this route in March 2027.
Delta cites safety, FAA warns airlines
This would have been the first nonstop commercial flight between the US and Saudi Arabia, using an Airbus A350-900 widebody plane.
Delta's CEO Ed Bastian said, "Obviously, we were disappointed to see the news this week," and "Safety is going to make the call."
The FAA has also warned US airlines to be extra careful flying near Saudi Arabia until December 10, after the airport attacks left hundreds injured and at least 12 people dead.