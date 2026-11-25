Democrats clinch 259 US House seats largest majority since 1990
Democrats just scored a massive victory in the US House, grabbing at least 259 seats, their largest majority since 1990.
The win was sealed when Democrat Victoria Broderick defeated Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais in Tennessee on November 24, 2026.
Voters clearly wanted change from GOP policies, handing Democrats a strong mandate to lead.
Democrats outline ambitious 100 day plan
With Democrats set to control both the House and Senate come January, Democrats are rolling out an ambitious 100-day plan: think restoring Medicaid funding and bringing back Affordable Care Act tax credits.
They're also gearing up for investigations into President Trump's finances.
Plus, Hakeem Jeffries is poised to make history as the first Black speaker of the House if his colleagues elect him to the job on January 3, 2027, giving him major influence over what happens next.