Democrats accuse Trump of corruption over major stock market transactions
What's the story
Democrats have accused US President Donald Trump of corruption after major stock market transactions were revealed in his name. Senator Elizabeth Warren called Trump's actions a "national security disaster," on social media platform X. The controversy centers around Trump's investment in NVIDIA, a company that makes advanced chips for AI firms.
Investment details
Warren alleges Trump allowed NVIDIA to sell products to China
Senator Warren also alleged that Trump had allowed NVIDIA to sell products to China, which temporarily boosted its stock price. She claimed, "Trump brought the NVIDIA CEO on his trip to China to lobby (Chinese President) Xi Jinping to buy advanced AI chips, even though it would create a US national security threat." Warren further noted that Trump had invested millions in NVIDIA's stock.
Defense
Eric Trump denies any wrongdoing
Eric Trump, the president's eldest son who runs the family business with his brother Donald Trump Jr., has denied any wrongdoing. He said on X, "All of our assets are invested in a blind trust by the largest financial institutions in broad market indexes. To suggest that individual stocks are being bought or sold, at the discretion of any member of the Trump family, would be a lie and blatantly false."
Harsh criticism
Democratic governor calls Trump 'most corrupt president in history'
Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has called Trump "the most corrupt president in American history." This comes amid Trump's decision to hand over management of the family business to his sons with looser ethical constraints than during his first term. The Trump Organization recently announced plans for a hotel complex in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Financial dealings
Transactions worth over $200M with corporate giants
The documents released in Trump's name detail transactions worth over $200 million with corporate giants like Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Boeing. Forbes estimated the president's net worth at $6.5 billion in March 2026, a rise of $1.4 billion in a year.